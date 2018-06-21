Asaba 2018 AAC: Kenya holds selection trial

Athletics Kenya is set to host a three-day selection process to pick their representatives to the 21st African Athletics Championship to be staged in Asaba, Delta State.

Kenya’s javelin star Julius Yego and world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri are among the elite athletes eying a return to the African Athletics Championships having missed out in the 2016 edition in Durban.

It is understood that only the top two athletes in each discipline will secure automatic tickets to represent Kenya at the Asaba 2018.

The Championships will run from August 1st to 5th and will feature athletes from every one of Africa’s 54 countries.

Speaking in Nairobi, Yego said he had gained tremendous ground since returning to action after he battled groin and ankle injuries that saw him lose the world title last year in London. “I have returned to action and managed to throw the javelin over 80 meters twice in Ostrava and Finland. Now the focus will be to make the Kenya team, compete in one more Diamond League event and head to Nigeria to try and win the Africa title,” he said