Artistic storytelling contest on World Cup 2018 launched by Merrybet

…Calls for Entry

Aside providing a platform for football fans to cash in on the on-going world football cup in Russia through betting, leading betting brand in Nigeria, Merrybet has launched a world football cup based artistic storytelling contest and calls on the community of budding artists such as illustrators, animators and sequence/comic artists to participate and stand the chance to win fabulous cash prizes.

Merrybet aims to reward Illustrators, Animators, and Sequence/Comic Artists via two art competitions. The first being #EaglesWinning11; which involves creating art story contents about the Super Eagles in Russia. The second is #WorldWinning11, for the world football cup in general and in this contest, the artists are expected to create art story contents about the journey of any soccer player of their choice depicting the player’s performance in the world cup.

Speaking about the competition, organizer of the contest and Creative Director at Scroll Entertainment, Harry Dunkwu said that “in today’s brand world, the social chemistry between brands and consumers is hinged largely on the art of storytelling in which content rules. While other forms of art, particularly, dramatic arts have been in the spotlight as a huge revenue earner for actors, movie directors and the entertainment industry, other digital art expressions like animations, storyboards and illustrations are yet to receive the magnitude of attention that accrues to them.

“The collaboration between Merrybet and Scroll Entertainment is premised on the need to address this lack of recognition and give Creative Arts the glamour and appeal it merits. The game of soccer is an emotive sport and the world football cup is in no doubt the biggest story in the world right now.”

The contest which begins with the flag-off call-for-entry campaign entails registration of artists for the contest who would get to work immediately as the submission deadline for all entries is on July 10, 2018. During this period, artists are expected to upload their works and solicit for votes (in the form of likes) from their friends and families. Voting will constitute 40% of rating while creativity will account for 60%. Final Winners will be adjudged by a sitting panel.

Further details of the contest and online application for artists to enter the competition are on the organisation’s website.

Corroborating with the Managing Director, Merrybet, Mr. Kenneth Olopka said that “the need to embrace new and innovative ways of connecting with fans…new ways of marketing…new ways of integrating brands into storytelling cannot be over emphasized. While we are known for betting and empowering Nigerians to cash in on the opportunities the world cup tournament offers through betting, we latched on a novelty approach to engage our teeming audience through branded content. We also believe in Corporate Social Responsibility and the Merrybet Sketchathon contest serves as a great platform.”