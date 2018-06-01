Army intercepts 3 truck loads of 300,000 pump-action cartridges

By Evelyn Usman

Three trucks loaded with over 300,000 live cartridges of pump action rifle have been intercepted by personnel of the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, in Igbogila Balogun area of Owode Ibese, Ogun State.

The interception, as gathered, was made in the early hours of yesterday.

However, no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with numbers plates AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for search.

The ammunition were concealed in an inbuilt compartment of the trucks. At the time of the interception, they were empty, until the inbuilt boards were removed.

Briefing newsmen on the matter yesterday, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Iniobong Udoh , said the feat was achieved following calls from members of the public.

Represented by the Commander, 35 Artilery Brigade, Brigadier General Olaniyi Olatunde, he said: “Following calls from well-meaning Nigerians, our patrol teams in Anti-Smuggling, Anti-Pipeline Vandalisation, on May 30, at about 2.58a.m., in conjunction with the Police, Department State Services, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and other well-meaning Nigerians, intercepted the trucks loaded with cartridges at Balogun village, at Agbogila-Ilara Road.

“The cartridges were contained in boxes concealed in such a way that it will be difficult for any usual patrol or checkpoint to discover.

“When our troops stopped them for stop-and-search, the occupants took to their heels. We pursued them, but didn’t get any of them. Troops are still on their trail.”

He disclosed that the ammunition were suspected to have been brought from the Republic of Benin, but could not state their destination.

The pack containing the cartridges read DIANA 32 Hunting Selection.