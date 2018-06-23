Again, armed bandits attack village in Birnin-Gwari, kill 5

Barely a week after search for arms operation at Kuriga village by security operatives, armed bandits have stormed the village along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road and killed five people while 12 others sustained bullet wound.



A member of Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance said that victims of the attack included women and children.

Meanwhile in an official statement by the group after the attack, it said that “The armed bandits had a field day from 2.05pm today, when the Muslim Juma’at congregation is halfway to conclude, shooting sporadically at the worshippers as well as house to house operations unchallenged.

“A resident of Kuriga who escape the onslaught, Malam Musa said:”We were attacked by armed bandits, just one week after some people in uniform come around 1.00am in search of arms. We suspect a foul play on this attack”.

“The attacks like many others around Birnin-Gwari axis continued without any attempts by the security personnel to repel the attacks. However, the vigilantes from neighboring Udawa and Birnin-Gwari succeeded in repelling the attacks.

“The armed bandits succeeded in carting away with 89 cows from Kuriga village.

“Kuriga village is in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State and is situated along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highways,” the statement concluded.