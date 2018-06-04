Archbishop Okoh to Christians: Get your PVCs, vote, be voted for

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has called on Christians in Nigeria, who are yet to register and those yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to do so without further delay.

Speaking shortly after the consecration of four bishops and presentation of archbishops at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State, Archbishop Okoh said: “Christians should not continue to sit on the fence concerning politics and, in the process, allow those not worthy to lead them to take their positions.

“I know that your voters cards may be hanging elsewhere, whether there is heavy rain fall or sunshine, persevere and ensure that you register and collect your voter’s card, get involved in party politics; not only that, you will vote and ask to be voted for.”

‘Herdsmen’s killings unacceptable’

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev. Owen Nwokolo, called on Nigerian leaders to pay careful attention to their spiritual health, particularly in the face of the crisis facing the country.

His words: “Our leaders should not pretend that they do not hear or see the cries in the faces of the people. There are killings, maiming and sacking of people from their various communities in Nigeria.

“Christians in the country have been subjected to killings that have never been witnessed in Nigeria by people hiding under the name of herdsmen; that is not proper and acceptable.

“Leaders in Nigeria seem to have abandoned their relationship with God, but I am here today urging them to take seriously their relationship with God as he is capable of solving all the problems militating against their administration.”