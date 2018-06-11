Apprentice in court for alleged theft of employer’s 3 cartons of apple

Badagry(Lagos State) – An apprentice, Busola Oke, who allegedly stole three cartons of apple worth N10,000, was on Monday arraigned in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

Oke, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 3, at Seme border area of Badagry.

He said the accused stole the cartons of apple belonging to the complainant, Mrs Mausi Fadipe.

“The complainant asked the accused to purchase the three cartons of apple at the border; after she bought the apples she failed to return to the shop.

“She was eventually caught hiding at her friend’s place and was arrested for questioning,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000, with a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 16. (NAN)