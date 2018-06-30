Appeal Court awards damages against Air France for breach of contract

By Onozure Dania

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, has held that Air France was liable for breach of contract between it and one of its passengers, Mr Chidi Adebanya for compelling him to pay additional money in respect of purported excess luggage.

The Court therefore ordered the airline to pay Mr Adebanya, N476,768.00 being the refund of the excess money paid for his luggage which was in violation of the terms of contract between them and the cost of litigation.

The appellate court also ordered that Air France will incur an interest at the rate of 30 per cent per annum on N186,768.00 from May 30, 2003 till judgement debt is paid. The court gave the order while dismissing the judgement of a Federal High Court Lagos, presided by Justice Ibrahim Buba which held that Mr Adebanya did not produce any proof that the airline was guilty of breach of contract.