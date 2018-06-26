APGA condemns plateau massacre

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to urgently restructure its security architecture in order to tame the growing menace of killings and general flow of citizens’ blood without ceasing, across the country.



The party, while reacting to the killing of over 120 people in 11 villages in plateau State by Fulani herdsmen, which it condemned in strong terms, reminded the present administration of its responsibilities to project the lives and p[properties of Nigerians.

According to APGA in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Henry Okolie-Aboh, also expressed angst over ongoing in killings of innocent people in Benue, Taraba, Nassarawa, Kogi, Borno, Zamfara and Adamawa States.

The statement reads; “The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), with deep sense of loss and sadness, totally condemns the latest spate of killings in Plateau State​ in which defenceless children, pregnant women and a huge number of other villagers lost their lives in cold blood.

“The party empathises as well as commiserates with the government and people of Plateau State, especially the families that lost their dear ones, on this barbaric, callous and dastardly act.

“The party wishes once again to remind the federal government that one of its major constitutional responsibilities is the protection of lives and properties.

“Therefore, it should get the Police in particular and other security Agencies in general, to do their work by maintaining​ law and order and stop the criminal, incessant and wanton loss of precious lives and destructions of properties.

“The party views the killings​ in Plateau State as one too many to recount, because of the activities of some unscrupulous elements, including brigands and arsonists who have decided to turn the state into a slaughter slab, a killing field and a huge cauldron.

“The APGA is also worried about the spate of killings across other states that included Benue, Taraba, Nassarawa, Kogi, Borno, Zamfara and Adamawa, which makes the entire country look very insecure and lawless.

“In the same vein, , the party advises the federal government to urgently restructure its security architecture, in order to tame the growing menace of killings and general flow of citizens’ blood without ceasing, across the country.”