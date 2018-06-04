APC’ll rule Nigeria forever’ – Sen. Alhassan

By Omeiza Ajayi

In what appears like a backtrack from her earlier decision not to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Jummai Alhassan, has expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC “will rule Nigeria forever,” assuring that her party will win more states in 2019.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration of the state chairmen of the APC, the minister, popularly called ‘Mama Taraba,’ said the party’s coming National Convention would go without glitches as the current crisis in the APC was normal in every big political party across the world.

According to her, “Crisis is normal in a big party like APC; once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019. I will make sure that in my zone, I follow up and by God’s grace, Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019, and don’t even talk about Nigeria because its already APC and it will continue to be APC forever.”

While making her ambition to re-contest the governorship election in 2019, Mama Taraba said she actually won the election in 2015 but that it was destined that she won’t be governor.

“I won the 2015 election, everyone knows that, even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and I will re-contest the election again in 2019 if God keeps me alive and well. It is God that gives power to whoever he desires. I won the election of 2015, but God did not give me power. I will keep trusting in him and the grassroots people of Taraba and God willing, I will win the election,” she said.

The minister had, last year, stirred the hornets’ nest when she said she would line behind her political godfather, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, should he decide to vie for the office of the president in 2019 as opposed to supporting her boss, President Buhari who also has his eyes on the pie.