APC tackles Okorocha over libellous attacks on party, leaders

By Chioma Gabriel & Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday lamented what it called Governor Rochas Okorocha’s libellous attacks on the party and its leaders which the party said has become a daily occurrence.

According to a statement by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of APC, “Hardly a day passes by without Governor Okorocha verbally assaulting our national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other party leaders over the recently concluded congresses in Imo State.

“In an advertorial published on June 11, 2018 and titled in part: “Let The Truth Speak For Itself” which was signed by a known associate of Governor Okorocha, one Hon. Ireagwu Obioma, who styles himself as ‘Acting Secretary, Imo APC’, a number of false claims were made against the party.

“The import of the allegations was that the party was aware of a court order preventing it from conducting the Imo State Congress following receipt of a copy of the so-called court injunction which directed it to maintain status quo. But nothing can be further from the truth.

The statement read further:

“A cursory look at the published court papers revealed that the party was served the so-called court rulings on May 18, 2018, while the Ward and Local Government Congresses which produced the recently inaugurated party executives from the state was held on May 5th and 14th, 2018 respectively, four days before the court ruling was issued.

“In fact, we strongly believe that the court ruling being paraded as injunction does not serve Governor Okorocha’s interest. At the time of the ruling, a new set of party executives had been validly elected, consequently the court ruling directing that the status quo is maintained, actually means that no one should interfere with the newly elected APC party executives in the state.

“Also in the advertorial, a so-called internal party memo was published, which purportedly showed that we were aware of the pendency of the legal issues involving the congresses in Imo and Abia states. The published ‘memo’ by the agents of the Imo State Governor is fake. No such memo was generated by our Party. A casual look will reveal the inconsistency of the published document.

“Indeed Banire, our party’s Legal Adviser and the Chief of Staff, have denounced the document as fake, stating clearly that it neither originated from him, nor signed such memo. This is therefore, a clear case of forgery borne out of desperation. We are currently seeking legal advice on how to proceed with the matter to ensure that those culpable are identified and duly punished.

APC founding members battle new entrants

Meantime, founding members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South East have waged war against new members of party, particularly those that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The new fued is coming ahead of the June 23 convention of the party, with the old members insisting that the national officials of the party from the zone should retain their positions against the new members struggling to make inroads into the party’s leadership.

Letting the cat out of the bag, yesterday, one of the Founding members and Enugu state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye said the state has endorsed the second tenure aspirations of South East members currently holding national positions.

Such officers, Nwoye announced, include the National Vice Chairman of the party Chief Emma Enukwu, the national organizing Secretary Senator Osita Izunaso and National Auditor Chief George Moghalu, who are all seeking re-election

The endorsement was announced in a communique issued at the end of the state party meeting held in Enugu.Nwoye, after the State Working Committee meeting said all the existing zoning arrangements of the party remains.

Nwoye in the statement said “Chief Hon. Emma Eneukwu having performed excellently well and being an indigene of Udi Local Government Area has the support of the entire Enugu State delegates to the APC national convention.

“That we condemn in totality any attempt by anybody no matter how highly placed to destabilize the agreed zoning arrangement in the State, previously established by leaders of the party in 2014, as it relates to party positions.

“That we commend the national convention committee of the APC in all of its efforts in planning a hitch-free national convention.

“Enugu State APC cannot be cowed by anybody, no matter any previous position he may have held, or the position the person may occupy. We must learn that new leaders must emerge, we can’t continue to lead this country with our past glory.

“Everyday new leaders emerge, the world is calling for new leaders. Very recently, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Not Too Young to Run Bill into law, this shows progressive leadership.

“Those who have been either past governor, past senator or past this or that must allow new leaders to emerge, must allow those who are leading well to lead. We cannot be cowed by those who joined us from PDP.