APC Presidential aspirant, Ogbonnia wants Senate scrapped, tasks Buhari on herdsmen attacks

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has dismissed calls for the restructuring of the country saying his own approach to the debate would be to reduce the cost of governance by initiating the abrogation of the Senate.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Ogbonnia also upbraided President Muhammadu Buhari’s approach to the farmers-herdsmen clashes and vowed to disarm all herdsmen whether Nigerians or Libyans.

Ogbonnia also lamented the administration’s attitude to the anti-corruption fight noting that the laxity in the war was because Nigerians were not being made to see the consequences of corruption.

Ogbonnia, a former organiser for Buhari in the United States while dismissing calls for the restructuring of the country said his own approach to restructuring would be to reduce the cost of governance through the abrogation of the Senate.

He said:

“I support restructure, but there are many models of restructure. My model of restructure, for instance, will help reduce cost of governance by scrapping the Nigerian Senate towards a unicameral legislature.

“Besides serving as an added conduit to siphon money for selfish interests; there is nothing, practically nothing, the Nigerian Senate can do that the House of Representatives, a more representative body cannot do.”

Ogbonnia while lamenting the failure of the Buhari administration to frontally address the violence instigated by herdsmen, said:

“I will encourage every state to build ranches and charge the herdsmen similar to the pattern where traders rent markets stalls and pay their taxes. As president, I will disarm any herdsmen or woman, whether they are from Nigeria, Libya or wherever. These killings are barbaric and must stop,” he said.

Observing that corruption would be a small matter for him to eradicate as president, Ogbonnia said the malaise had endured because Nigerians are not made to pay the consequences for wrongdoing.

“We must demonstrate serious consequences for bad behaviour. This is why people like me had followed and supported Buhari leading to the dramatic victory in 2015. But upon gaining power, the president was confused with legal jargons and meandering nuances of separation of power. Nigeria is not more corrupt than USA. The difference is that there are serious and immediate consequences for bad behaviour in America.”