Let no one be deceived APC not divided – Gbajabiamila

Lagos – The Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday said there was no division in the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the May 19 congress.

Gbajabiamila spoke in Lagos at the launch of “Gbaja Ride”, an empowerment programme in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker presented 30 minibuses, 25 tricycles and 160 motorcycles to over 200 beneficiaries at the programme.

Gbajabiamila said the belief in some quarter that the chapter was factionalised was wrong, pointing out the party was one in the state.

He described the parallel congress convened by a chieftain of the party, Mr Fouad Oki as just a birthday party, saying it lacked all the elements of a recognised congress.

”The APC in Lagos is not divided; it is one. It is misleading to believe that the party in the state is factionalised.

“I am standing here today to say there was no parallel congress in Lagos. What some people call parallel Congress was nothing but birthday party.

“This is because there was no INEC official at the so called parallel congress. So it was just a party.

“The real congress was that that took place at the party secretariat at ACME according to the law.

“The excos have since been sworn in and the party has swung into action.

“So let no one be deceived and misled that there is a faction in Lagos APC. The party is one and united in the state” he said.

Gbajabiamila thanked party members for their peaceful conduct during the state congress, urging them to replicate the same in the National Convention.

He urged party members to be committed to the party and shun acts that could cause division.

On the “Gbaja Ride” initiative, the lawmaker said his idea was in redemption of his electorial promise to impact on lives.

He explained the programme was to make life easier for residents of Surulere by easing transportation.

Gbajabiamila added that he launched the programme to promote the economic empowerment of people of the area.

The lawmaker said the programme was in furtherance of the previous programmes he had initiated to empower the people of the area.

He listed some of the initiatives and interventions as the installation of power solar in 400 homes in Surulere, the renovation of Modele Mathew Road and the rehabilitation of Karimu 1 and Karimu 2 road network in the area.

He urged those yet to benefit from the empowerment programme to be patient as he would soon organise another programme in which they could benefit.

The lawmaker enjoined residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards as that would enable them to participate in the electoral process.

“I enjoin all constituents to participate in government at all levels.Therefore we all need to register to vote.

“It is our right to go to the nearest INEC centre to register. For those who misplaced their cards or have their PVC damaged just apply to the same office for replacement.” he said.

Speaking, the state Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Mr Agboola Dabiri commended Gbajabiamila for his many programmes to touch the lives of residents.

He said the people of Surulere were proud of him and would always give their support to him all the time.

The Secretary of APC in the state, Dr Wale Ahmed said Gbajabiamila was a good ambassador of the party.

He said he was doing the party proud at the National Assembly as well in the state.

NAN reports members of the National Assembly including, Rep.Ayo Joseph(Apapa), traditional rulers in Surulere and top party leaders attended the programme.

It was also fanfare as comedians, musicians and dancers entertained guests .(NAN)