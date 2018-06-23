APC National Convention : Security operatives clash, deny Oyegun’s men entry

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Two security details attached to the outgoing National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun have been denied entry to the convention ground following a clash between then and operatives attached to the presidency.

The Advance Team of the president had effectively taken position at various entry points including the last inlet to the Eagles Square.

However when the two operatives attached to Chief Odigie-Oyegun arrived at about 2pm, the gate had become so rowdy. In an attempt to push their way through, the presidential security guards pushed back, forcing both parties to go physical, a development that saw other presidential details reinforcing to push the duo and others back.

As way of ensuring further crowd control, the security operatives had to employ the use of Tasers, an electroshock weapon that uses electrical current to disrupt muscle control, stopping an attacker in their tracks.

Both President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief Odigie-Oyegun are yet to arrive