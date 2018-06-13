APC making last-minute pronouncements to regain popularity—Pro-Atiku group

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—A support group for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition, has told Nigerians not to be deceived by what it called last minute moves being made by the All Progressives Congress, APC, government to regain popularity and divert attention from its misrule.

The call was made by Anambra State branch of Street to Street Support Initiative, for Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Ambition, through its State Director, Lady Joy Mmadu.

During a press briefing in Onitsha, the group said, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidency is an idea whose time has come and the dynamics of today’s politics in Nigeria is in its full support and therefore, we expect all committed and loyal Peoples Democratic Party, PDP delegates to think along the line of the Wazirin Adamawa.

“PDP must look in the direction of Atiku Abubakar if indeed we are serious about the project of rescuing Nigeria and its people from the suffering that APC government has subjected us to with its misrule.

“The APC led federal government has disappointed Nigerians in many areas and failed to keep the promises it made to the people and has now resorted to diverting attention of Nigerians from its three years of misrule.

“This is a government that could not provide security for the citizens and has failed in its economic promises and now, has resorted to some unnecessary pronouncements to win cheap popularity to regain its battered image.

“Street to Street Support Initiative for Atiku Abubakar is urging Nigerians not to be deceived by the APC antics. We must join hands to ensure that the party is thrown out of government by supporting former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

“ Atiku Abubakar is the renewed hope for the teaming hungry Nigerians. With him, Nigerians will get quality and affordable education, efficient and effective health and transport system in Nigeria.

“Abubakar’s presidency will ensure human development of Nigerians just as it is an assurance that the fundamental human rights of the people will be respected. His administration will address all road network problems and potholes riddled highways in Nigeria will vanish.”