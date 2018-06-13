Breaking News
Why APC lost last governorship election in Bayelsa —Sylva

On 11:23 am

By Samuel Oyadongha
YENAGOA—THE candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2016 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has explained why the party lost to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Governor Seriake Dickson.

(Photo right)-Former Governor Timipre Sylva; back in the reckoning for leadership of the state as the arrowhead of the APC.
Picture by Lindsay Barrett.

Sylva, a former governor of the state and leader of the APC in the state, said that the 2016 governorship election was lost by the APC because the former state executive of the party traded with the party by running after money and not the victory of the party.

He stated this during the formal inauguration of the state and local government chapter executives of the party in Yenagoa.

The party, according to him, was doing everything posible to flush out those that betrayed the party’s chances of winning the last governorship election in the state and pave way for purpose driven leadership ahead of 2019 elections.


