APC Lagos Congress palaver: Factional chairman kicks over inauguration of Tinubu loyalists group, threatens to seek legal redres

.Calls for PMB, Osinbajo prompt intervention

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, Fouad Oki, who emerged from another congress held on May 19, has threatened to sue the National body of the party for eventually inaugurating Mr. Tunde Balogun led Executive, loyal to National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the party state chairman inspite of lingering issue over legality of the Congresses.

Oki, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and other party leaders to immediately intervene by calling the national executive to order on the need to reverse its action, saying that failure to take action would attract legal redress.

He described the act as “a subvert of the rule of law and constitutionality of the congresses in Lagos State.”

Oki made the remarks in a statement, today, with the headline: “Purported inauguration of Mr. Tunde Balogun as Chairman, Lagos State APC Chapter by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee, NWC.

Oyegun, the out-going National Chairman of APC led NWC, had on Monday , in Abuja inaugurated t he states’ party chairmen who emerged at the congresses held recently across the country, including the controversial Lagos congress.

The inauguration of Balogun came contrary to earlier statement credited to the NWC, through the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullah, which refused to recognise the main Congress of Lagos chapter, held at ACME, over issues of legitimacy.

This was sequel to another congress convened same day at Airport Hotel, Ikeja by Oki’s faction on the grounds that the ACME congress lacked legality, as it was conducted in unrecognized wards in 57 council areas instead of 20 approved by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Abdullah said that the party had begun work last Friday on the reports from the various appeal panels on the conduct of state congresses.

He had earlier said a meeting to resolve the issues had been held and that the Lagos APC faction loyal to Tinubu which conducted its wards and local government congresses in 57 local council development areas had been overruled by the national leadership.

He said the state structure was however not handed over to Oki who he said conducted the congress in accordance with the party guidelines.

In a swift reaction to the Monday inauguration in Abuja, Oki, who made four demands in the statement, maintained that the inauguration was in total disregard for the decision of the NWC meeting of Friday June 1st 2018 at the meeting to consider reports of Congresses from States across the

federation.

The statement read:”We members of the APC in Lagos State seeking for a truly internally democratised party enshrined in the rule of law, equity, fairness and justice are deeply concerned about the developments in the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led APC NWC and its rascality related to and following the purported swearing in of Mr. Tunde Balogun, as Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of our Party today at the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja.

“Reports have reached us about events leading to the show of shame by Chief Odigie-Oyegun and disregard for the decision of the NWC meeting of Friday June 1st 2018 at the meeting to consider reports of Congresses from States across the

federation. We are concerned by allegations made by a member of the NWC at the instant meeting of bribery and compromise by some members of the NWC to subvert the rule of law and constitutionality of the Congresses in Lagos State.

“We have also taken note of the shenanigan exhibited at the inauguration which further expose how cheaply and weak some people can be when it comes to the matter of money and their conscience which played out at the inauguration

ceremony.

“Our resolve to ensure respect for the rule of law and constitutionalism underscores the importance of a strong and committed leadership that is not lily livered and can uphold the rule of law and ensuring that the fruits of democracy can be enjoyed by

all irrespective of status or creed.

“In this regard, we: Call on President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osibanjo and other leaders to join other well-meaning members of the Party and direct Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and indeed the NWC to reverse itself as the action of Chief John Oyegun was against the decision of NWC.

“It is therefore a nullity. The decision of NWC is to suspend the swearing in of anyone from Lagos State, having decided that what took place was illegal and to find a political solution through the five-man Committee empanel to go to Lagos State.

“It is instructive to state that, the Committee is yet to take off. Chief Oyegun should be manly enough to fully respect and ensure respect for the rule of law and integrity of our Party by promptly complying with decisions of the NWC at its meeting of June 1st 2018 where orders were made against the illegality perpetrated by the ACME Group; Calls on the NWC to ensure that its officers fully respect its own decision