APC has endorsed Erue-led excos — Ogboru, Omo-Agege, Others

By Gab Ejuwa

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State have stated that with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday, which upheld the authentic results of the 5th and 12th May, 2018 Ward and Local Government Congresses in Delta State, the new national leadership of the Party has rightly and totally endorsed the current Ward, LGA and State leadership structure of the APC in Delta State under Prophet Jones Ode Erue.

In a statement signed by Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr. Iyke Odikpo, Chief Charles Uwaechie, Dr. Alex Ideh and Hon. George Timinimi stated that the Court also affirmed that only the valid delegates who emerged from the congresses conducted by Alhaji Dododo could produce a State Executive as was done on 19th May, 2018 when Prophet Jones Ode Erue and his entire State Executives were duly elected.

The leaders expressed appreciation to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his co-executives for the courage to do what is right and keep the Delta APC together under the tenets of justice, respect for due process and zero tolerance for impunity.

The statement reads, “We also salute His Lordship Hon. Justice Chikere for the patience to respect the parties’ choice to settle the matter amicably. And, we congratulate all 270 Ward, 25 LGA executives and the State executives elected on 19th May, 2018 and led by Prophet Jones Ode Erue.