APC Convention: South-East endorsement of Izunazo, others not effective – Aspirant

Abuja – Mr Emma Ibediro, National Organising Secretary aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the re-election endorsement of outgoing officers of the party from South-East by the region’s stakeholders was ineffective.

He stated this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on his aspiration, describing the development as “premature”.

The South-East caucus of the party recently endorsed Sen. Osita Izunazo, the outgoing National Organising Secretary and two others for re-election at the National Convention coming up on Saturday.

Ibediro said that Izunaso had done well in office there would not be any reason for him to contest the position.

“It is very obvious. For me to be running for this position, you don’t expect me to tell you that the current occupant of the seat has done well.

“If he has done well, there wouldn’t have been a point for me to run; I would have simply endorsed him to continue.

“I know there are certain things that we can do better than what he has done,” he said.

Ibediro, however, noted that the APC under its present National Working Committee (NWC) derailed because personal interests had been allowed to override the party guidelines.

According to him, the conduct of parallel congresses in over 24 states of the federation was an indication that the current occupant of the position of national organising secretary had failed. (NAN)