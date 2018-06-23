APC Convention in slow start amid heavy downpour

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA- Despite the early morning downpour, delegates and dignitaries to the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have continued to arrive in droves, in what looks like a slow start to a long awaited exercise.

While most of the delegates are already seated, some of the dignitaries that have arrived include Govs Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Though cabinet ministers are not delegates to the national convention, some of them are however attending the exercise as “observers”. Some of the early arrivals are Abdulrahman Dambazau (Interior), Osagie Ehanire (Minister of state, Health), Lai Mohammed (Information) and others.

Also, the only aspirant to the office of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and his wife arrived to a tumultuous welcome.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was slated to arrive by 1pm is still being awaited, while his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara are yet to arrive too.

There are however indications that Mr Saraki who was still in Russia as at last night may not be attending the convention.

However, all the roads leading to the Eagle Square, venue of the convention is on a security lockdown, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

More details as they unfold….