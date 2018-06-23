APC convention: Security stops delegates of Marafa camp

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Political fight between the governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa, APC, Zamfara Central has reared its head at the convention ground as delegates and supporters of Marafa were chased out of the venue by security personnel.

The governor and Senator Marafa have been having a running because of the latter’s interest to contest as governor of the state in 2019.

Addressing Journalists outside the venue where they relocated to, the publicity Secretary of Marafa’s camp, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa who noted that their camp is the legitimate one, said, “We belong to the legitimate APC faction in Zamfara State. The APC faction under the State Chairman, Alhaji Surajo Garba Mai Katako Gusau. We were elected in the parallel APC state congresses of 5th, 12th and 19th May 2018 in Zamfara State.

“We are here in Abuja to express our happiness, support and solidarity with our party over the national convention holding today to produce new national leaders for us.

“So, we are in Abuja to witness this convention as Zamfara State National Convention Delegates and Supporters of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, CON, for Governor of Zamfara State in 2019 and also supporters of President Muhammed Buhari for second term in 2019. We are here with all our delegates and over one thousand supporters but we have been denied entry into the Eagle Square. So, we hereby appeal to our new national party leaders to be fair and recognize our faction as the legitimate APC leadership in Zamfare State.

“Our faction fulfilled all the requirements or contesting party positions. While the Abdullaziz Yari faction didn’t fulfil the requirements. The Governor Yari faction didn’t pay for the forms for contesting elections to party positions but our own faction fulfilled all the conditions including the payment for all the nomination forms.

“As you can see we are the majority but the security operatives stopped us from entering into the venue of the convention. Right now we don’t know where our chairman is. We will take appropriate action to seek redress. We are dully and legitimate elected executives of APC in Zamfara state. They stopped us because some of our supporters were wearing T- shirts with the photograph of our leader, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa.

“In conclusion, we wish to restate with serious emphasis the resolve of our faction to pursue all legitimate means of ensuring that justice and fairness is done to us by giving us our due recognition as the legislate APC leadership in Zamfara State.”