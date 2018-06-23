APC convention : Police deploy 5000 personnel, 2 helicopters, 6 APCs for security

*Divert traffic from the Eagle Square

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AS the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, holds its national convention today, the police have announce the deployment of 5,000 personnel to provide security in around the convention ground.



Also, two helicopters and two Armoured Personnel Carriers, according to the police, were deployed for similar reason.

Force Public Relations Officer, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, announced the security measures in in statement yesterday.

According to the statement, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, “has directed the implementation of a robust Security arrangement to ensure a secured and hitch-free convention.”

The 5,000 police personnel deployed, the state disclosed, comprised “the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the Police Mounted Troop, The Dog Section (K9), the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), The Police Air-wing and the Force Armament Unit.”

They were deployed ” under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, to ensure adequate security for all the accredited participants at the convention.”

The statement added that security coverage have been provided also at all the accreditation centres.

“In addition, two Police Helicopters, six Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) are already deployed for the security of the convention. Personnel of other security and safety agencies are also being deployed to complement the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring adequate security and a hitch-free convention, “the statement further said.

It further read:” Only accredited delegates accredited party officials bearing the APC clearance/identification tags will be allowed into the venue.

” Personnel of all Security and Safety agencies deployed for the security of the convention must also wear the certified identification tag conspicuously at the venue. Only one aide will be allowed to follow their principals into the venue of the convention.

” The Nigeria Police Force hereby warns all unauthorised individual(s) and group(s) who have no business with the convention to steer clear of the venue. The full weight of the law will be applied on any person or group of persons who try to disruptthe orderliness and conduct of the convention.

“The Personnel deployed are under strict instruction to be civil, polite but strict and firm in the discharge of their duties during the convention.”

The statement said there would ” be diversion of traffic from all the routes to the Eagle Square from Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Shagari Way and other roads leading to the venue of the convention.”

“Road users and other members of the public are advised to use alternative routes, “it advised.

” Any member of the public with complaint or observation on security issue can call the following numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653for immediate response, “it said.