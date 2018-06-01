APC Convention: Oyegun speaks, explains reasons for not contesting against Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has explained his decision to not stand for a reelection in the forthcoming national convention of the party.



Speaking Friday night at his residence in Abuja, the party chairman said: “Now that the Convention Committee has invited interested aspirants to obtain forms to contest into the various national positions in our party, it has become necessary for me to state my position.

I have consulted widely with my family, friends and associates. Even though, I had the desire to re-contest as the National Chairman of the party, I have decided that it is ultimately in the best interest of the party for me to withdraw from the race”.

Details later…..