APC Convention: Izunaso accuses Govs Badaru, Okorocha of rigging poll

…says results of 6 states not included

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—THE last may not have been heard about last Saturday’s national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the former National Organising Secretary of the party, Osita Izunaso has accused the Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State of conniving with Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to rig the results of the polls.

At the end of the exercise which ended on Sunday night, Barr. Emma lbediro was declared winner of the contest to the office of the National Organising Secretary with a total of 1,749, while Sen. Izunaso, reportedly polled 1,459 votes.

However, Izunaso’s group led by Dr Theo Ekechi, Mazi Okey Ikoro and Barr. Kingsley Ononuju said; “the outcome of the process with regards to the office of the National Organising Secretary shamefully betrays a conspiracy between Governors Badaru, the convention chairman and Rochas Okorocha of Imo State . We opine that Governor Badaru was compromised by his brother governor, Rochas Okorocha as can be clearly demonstrated in the following presentation”.

They said Okorocha openly canvassed his determination to ensure that Senator Izunaso was not returned because, “as he has openly admitted, the Senator had consistently failed to do his bidding of hoisting his son-in-law as the next governor of Imo State. Consequently, Gov. Okorocha has openly deployed himself and humongous resources of Imo State to ensure that this would be realized”.

On the figures declared for the contestants, Ekechi said they were collated from only 30 states and FCT, Abuja as against the 36 states and the FCT, Abuja that were duly accredited and present at the convention.

He said: “The following states’ votes were willfully excluded from the announced collated results as follows: Akwa Ibom (217), Anambra (151), Abia (152), Adamawa (203), Imo (226) and, Jigawa (282).

“For Akwa lbom, Anambra, Abia and Adamawa states, the ballot boxes containing votes for National Organising Secretary after due conclusion of the casting of votes were brazenly destroyed in the full glare of the press, security men, returning officers and delegates by thugs and security men who accompanied the governor of lmo State to the affected pavilion.

“In the case of Imo State, Governor Badaru unequivocally demonstrated his bias, compromise and prejudice against the candidacy of Sen. Osita lzunaso and his unhidden support for the sponsored candidate of his brother-governor, Rochas Okorocha. Imo State 226 duly accredited and seated delegates were willfully and skillfully excluded from voting by the convention chairman, Gov. Badaru.

“The Imo State delegates were duly screened at the Old Parade ground by (Mrs) lreti Kingibe along with many other states as duly and officially announced by the convention committee.

“It is therefore to the shock of the Imo delegates and the South East in general that Governor Badaru after so much prevarications announced that himself, Rochas Okorocha and the endorsed South East aspirant, Senator Osita Izunaso had reached a consensus that for peace to reign, the lmo delegates would not be voting. We quickly contacted Senator Izunaso who vehemently denied ever having a discussion with Governor Badaru, let alone reaching a consensus that will deny his own obvious supporter-state delegates from voting for him.

“All efforts to make Governor Badaru rescind the announcement proved abortive as he cleverly and artfully evaded all efforts to engage him in any further conversation to expose his lies.”

Once again, for the records, at no point did Sen. lzunaso or any of his agents had such an agreement whether oral or written to disenfranchise lmo accredited delegates!

“In the case of Jigawa State, the Convention Chairman’s own state, the ballot papers for the office of the National Organising Secretary was curiously missing! Yes Jigawa State the home state of Governor Badaru”, Ekechi added.