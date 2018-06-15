APC convention: I’m very much in chairmanship race — Osunbor

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—FORMER governor of Edo State, Senator Osereimhen Osunbor, said, yesterday, he was still in the race to pilot the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



Speaking at a press briefing, Osunbor said: “My sole aim of joining the race is to make APC a role model in Africa and beyond. I have a vision of an APC that will be a model for other political parties in Nigeria and even beyond to emulate.’’

Asked whether there was any time he stepped down, Osunbor said: “You said the rumour mill and what we heard was that I bought the form but failed to submit it and now you are saying I stepped down. But I never did.

“I was the fourth person to submit the form and I have not changed my mind about running because I do have a vision of what I can do to re-engineer our great party.”

“Our democracy and the political process in Nigeria since 1999 have been characterised by weak political party administration.

“If our democratic culture is to be firmly established and good governance entrenched, it will require well managed political parties. This is because democracy thrives best under an effective and efficient multi-party system.”

“The weaknesses in our system manifest in many ways, such as indiscipline among elected/appointed political office holders and unnecessary bickering and distractions. These impediments stunt our growth and prevent Nigeria from attaining her full potentials.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governing party in Nigeria has a huge responsibility to provide leadership in inculcating and building a culture of a vibrant political party system from the national level through the other levels down to the grassroots.

“As National Chairman of APC I shall strive to build on the efforts by the founding fathers of the party and reposition it to help focus government’s attention in order to impact on the upliftment of the well-being and security of Nigerians.”

“ I am absolutely convinced that I have the competence and ability to provide the needed leadership at this point in time for the following reasons. I have the educational and professional competence to give the required leadership as a professor of law and an administrator.

“I have the legislative experience as a two-term Senator to establish and engender a cordial relationship between the party and the National Assembly. My former colleagues at the National Assembly and other political associates across the country are invaluable assets.

“As a former governor I have the executive experience to foster good working relationship between the Party and the President at the national level and governors at the state level.

“ Through collaboration, the party, the Legislature and the Executive will not be bogged down by unnecessary rifts and conflicts which, as we have seen, are unhealthy to good governance and the realisation of the happiness and prosperity of our people.

“As National Chairman I will ensure that the various organs and officials of the party function effectively and harness their energies to work as a team. Good team work produces best results.