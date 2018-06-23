APC Convention confirms Buhari’s desperation to seize presidential ticket – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) convention in Abuja is a confirmation of the desperation by President Muhammadu Buhari’s camp to seize the APC’s presidential ticket just as it described the convention as a charade, a mockery of democracy and assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.

The PDP in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan the party’s National Publicity Secretary said that ‘the open intimidation and physical assault on aspirants and delegates at the convention further confirm the desperation by President Muhammadu Buhari’s camp to seize the APC’s presidential ticket, for which they have resorted to imposing pliable officials who had been handed the directives to muzzle other presidential aspirants in the APC ahead of the party’s Presidential primary.

The PDP said ‘Delegates and other members of the APC were horrified when aspirants to various party offices were being threatened, harassed and in some cases, paid and handed written orders to mount the stage and announce their withdrawal for aspirants listed by President Buhari, under heavy security presence.

‘Nigerians are invited to note that some of the officials preferred, particularly, the National Chairman, are individuals overburdened by heavy corruption allegations, and whose expected investigation and prosecution have been traded for a Presidential ticket for President Buhari.

‘The world observed with shock how aspirants and delegates who dared to raise questions were manhandled by thugs and intimidated by security operatives.

‘It is instructive to state that the APC convention directly reflects the confusion, intimidations, violations and descent to fascism, that have characterized governance in our nation in the last three years.

‘President Buhari’s handlers are aware that due to his poor performance, clinching his party’s presidential ticket under a free, fair and credible primary is impossible, hence this resort to intimidation, coercion and escalation of official hooliganism in the APC.

‘While we urge Nigerians and the international community to mark the desperation in Mr. President’s camp, for which they are bent at destroying our democracy, it is clear that with the character, personality and outlook of the incoming national executive of the APC, the party has been finally sunk by President Buhari and his power hungry cabal.