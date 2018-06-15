APC can’t win 2019 with Buhari—Ogbonnia

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—A Presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has advised the party not to think of fielding President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the 2019 general election, noting that his candidacy will not fly.

Ogbonnia who said that he was among the proponents of the Buhari Presidency in 2014, noted that three years down the line, President Buhari had failed to deliver even on the fight against corruption.

He also noted that there was nowhere, both in the party and in the Nigerian constitution where it was stated that the president must be a person from a particular section or tribe in Nigeria at any point in time.

Ogbonnia who fielded questions from newsmen on his aspiration in Enugu, yesterday, said “the Buhari tragedy is that he is jammed between the rule of law and leadership.”

He said: “Our problem is the lack of will for implementation of policies in Nigeria. It is the turn of the masses other than tribe. The easiest problem to solve in Nigeria is corruption but we chose not to solve it.

“I still score President Buhari low in the fight against corruption even though he has made progress. I will defeat Buhari in four zones of the country. With Buhari, APC cannot win in 2019 but I would rather give him the Mandela option which is to resign than the Mugabe option which will disgrace him out.”