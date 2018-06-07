Apapa traffic snarl: NPA stops receiving empty containers

By Godfrey Bivbere

LAGOS — Following a decision reached at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman has directed port managers to stop receiving containers directly from importers and their agents from next week.

Recall that at the meeting held in Apapa to find a lasting solution to the unending traffic situation, shipping companies were asked to provide holding bays for their empty containers.

With the new directive to the port managers, only containers coming from each shipping company’s holding bay will be allowed access into the port from next week.

A source told Vanguard that: “The port managers have been directed to turn back any empty container that is not coming from a holding bay, as the shipping companies have been made to indicate when they are to return.’’

Confirming this to Vanguard, Port Manager of Tin-can Island Port, Engr. Emmanuel Akporherhe, said they may start enforcing the directive next week.

His words: “Most of the shipping companies do not have holding bays, it is no more news. We published their holding bays in the papers recently, some even put down the capacity of their holding bays.

“Very soon if you do not have a holding bay your empties will not have anywhere to come from because only empties coming from the holding bays will be allowed to come into the port.’’