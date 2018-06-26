Anyaso partner US educationist, promote access to education in Abia

In a bid to improve access to quality education with better learning and teaching condition for both teachers and students in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Dr. Chima Anyaso, a Federal House of Representative aspirant from Igbere in Bende, has partnered with a renowned United States based educationist and elementary school expert, Zacharyy Bijesse to provide elementary schools in Bende with necessary technical supports.

Speaking during a tour of selected schools in Bende, on Monday, Dr. Chima Anyaso said “I believe that education, as the bedrock of development, should be taken seriously here in Bende and all over Abia State. So, we have started working out a skill transfer and technical support arrangement with Zachary Bijesse and his organization which is why we are conducting this tour today. The goal is to improve access to quality elementary education all over Bende. Zachary is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a highly respected staff of the Success Academy Charter Schools. In view of his numerous awards and recognitions in children development around the world, we hope to replicate his numerous successes here in Bende”

Speaking further, Dr. Chima Anyaso assured that, with the enviable tract record of Zachary Bijesse in the positive turn around of elementary schools in New York, primary education standard in Bende LGA would be exposed to international standards and qualitative learning and teaching for students and teachers would be delivered.

On his part, Zachary Bijesse explained that he accepted the invitation extended to him by Dr. Chima Anyaso because he felt the need to be involved in developing a pragmatic training for the local primary schools around Bende Local Government as a pilot program into Abia state as he is confident that the success to be achieved would leave lasting impact

Zachary, who provided a crash course for teachers and learning appraisals for students said “this visit today to Ahuoma Anyaso Educational Foundation Nursery and Primary school and other schools has revealed a lot to me; I am very impressed with the progress and I think there is a great opportunity to move forward. This will help us provide needed technical support to schools here in different aspects like training of teachers and providing scholarships to students. Especially for the teachers, there would be opportunities to study abroad”

Zachary Bijesse is a professional elementary school development expert trained by the Success Academy Charter Schools in the United States, the largest charter school in New York City. His interventionist efforts in the public schools in New York State has been acclaimed as one of the most impactful initiatives into public schools, and the success will be transferred to schools in Bende, Chima Anyaso assured.