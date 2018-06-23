Anita Baker to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement award at 2018 BET Awards

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Fashion Entrepreneur, Social Media influencer, marketer, and author, Laura Ikeji, is set to launch her latest entrepreneurial project, a ladies and unisex fragrance, ‘Incomplete’.

‘Incomplete’, the new feather to the mother of one’s hat, comes after the launch of her motivational book, ‘How to Make Money on Instagram’, which has since gone viral and recorded massive sales.

The new cologne comes in two fragrances, Pink for women and Black for men; which she produced in partnership with her ex-footballer, husband, Ogbonna Kanu.

Although, the fragrance which is contained in very sexy bottles were already sold out before its official launch, Laura promised to produce more to be available for sales in the coming weeks.

In order to make Incomplete available to all and sundry, Laura, who has for so long been a social media sensation because of her energy and endless vibes on her social media platforms, revealed plans to introduce, Body sprays and smaller bottles of each fragrances.

In a chat with Potpourri, Laura who has been busy attending to her ambassadorial duties, and speaking on how her husband, Ogbonna Kanu inspires her, confessed that he was her biggest obsession.

“My husband is my biggest obsession. I’m just so obsessed with him and I can’t help it. He inspires me a lot and I love him more than any other thing in the world”, she said.