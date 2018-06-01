Anglican Church decries alarming rate of unemployment

THE Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), has decried the alarming rate of unemployment urging government at all levels to create jobs for the people.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 3rd Session of the 4th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland held at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute Meta and All Saints’ Church, Yaba.

Speaking on the theme: ‘All things come from you and of your own do we give’, the presiding Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Akinpelu Johnson said there is need to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

The communiqué reads: “Worried by the unabated destruction of lives and property as a result of criminal activities in the country such as the Boko Haram insurgency, increasing herdsmen attacks, assaults on churches, and abductions of students, Synod calls for a more pragmatic approach from the government to curb insecurity and prevent Nigeria from becoming a failed state.

“Synod further condemns the continued abduction of Leah Shuaibu, the 15-year old Christian girl from Dapchi, who is criminally held hostage for failing to convert to Islam and calls on the Federal Government to take more effective steps to free her.

“Whilst commending the anti corruption stance of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Synod calls for a new impetus in fighting corruption that conveys an unwavering commitment by government to lead by example, recognises no sacred cows, and enforces the law on all with even-handedness.”