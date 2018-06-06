Anambra primary health centres to be renovated, re-equipped, expanded —Commissioner

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Anambra State Government has reiterated its determination to renovate, re-equip and expand all Primary Health Centres in the state, as part of its efforts to achieve health for all by the year 2020.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike who disclosed this during his official visit to Primary Health Centre, Ogwu-Ikpele in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, emphasized that the state government would start the expansion project from the Ogwu-Ikpele Health Centre by building a residential place for doctors, nurses, recreation centres among others.

Akabuike further disclosed that henceforth, he would direct doctors and other medical experts from the state’s Ministry of Health to be visiting the health centres from time to time, adding that government would acquire about two or three more plots of land for the expansion programme.

The Commissioner who also inspected other state and local government-initiated projects in the area, including schools, water scheme, N20 million choose-your community project initiative and Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, expressed concern that the primary health centre had at present remained mal-functional.

He, however, commended the local government chairman, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu for his efforts so far and initiating the visit shortly on assumption of office and assured him that the state government would come to their rescue.

According to him, “I don’t believe in long story but in being practical. Ogwu-Ikpele needs help from the government because they are part and parcel of us. But the community also needs to resolve their differences for peace to reign, and to create an enabling environment for the government to come in and develop their community.”

Earlier, the council boss, Awogu had commended Akabuike for honouring his request to visit the Ogwu-Ikpele Primary Health Centre, since the situation truly needs urgent intervention from the government because according to him, the issue of health, if put in proper shape, would be of immense benefit to all and sundry especially those in a rural community like Ogwu-Ikpele.

According to Awogu, if the health centre is renovated and re-equipped, it would go a long way in enabling the incumbent Obiano administration to achieve the required standard in primary healthcare delivery.

In his remarks, the Councillor representing Ogwu-Ikpele Community, Hon. Dochie Okwuwa, expressed optimism that the visit by Dr. Akabuike and Ogbaru Local Government, Chairman to his community would surely bring the desired change not necessarily on health sector alone, but on other areas like schools, roads, PG’s election.

Other personalities at the visit include Local Government Vice- Chairman, Hon. Osigwe Onyebuchi, Local Government Secretary, Hon. Ifechukwu Aniegboka, two SSA to the Governor, Engr. Okey Udeze, Hon. Hypolite Obi and APGA members among others.