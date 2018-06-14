Amosun tasks graduates on self-reliance, good values

By Musbaudeen Shekoni

OGUN State Governor, Sen- ator Ibikunle Amosun has tasked graduates on the need for self-reliance and good values. He gave the charge in the light of graduates’ excessive craving for white collar jobs. Amosun who spoke during Babcock University’s 2018 graduation ceremony, encouraged the graduands to see their achievements as a call to serve humanity and contribute to Nigeria’s development.

He said the attitude of looking for white collar jobs should be sidestepped, noting that self-reliance is a viable option. According to him, “You must gird your loins and prepare for the challenges ahead as you move into the labour market. And more importantly, you must learn to be self-reliant. The attitude of over-reliance on white collar jobs should not be the only option. Look forward for survival and be independent.”

Senator Amosun, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Tolu Odebiyi, added: “Today’s event is not only about recognising an important accomplishment, but also, a gateway to an important stage in your life, not the end of a tough journey, but the beginning of a beautiful one.”

Babcock University, on Sunday, June 3, admitted 2,192 students to various graduate and post-graduate degrees and celebrated those who had demonstrated excellence in their programmes. Most notable is 28-year-old indigene of Ogun State, Agbojo Michael Adedotun, who cleared multiple awards including the President’s Award reserved for the overall best performance at undergraduate programme in leadership, academics, community and spiritual services, having graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.97 of 5.0 in Christian Religious Studies.

In post-graduate category, Akinnuga Oluseye, got a Master’s in Public Health with 5.0 CGPA while Okeya Adenike Omotayo, an Oyo State indigene and lecturer at the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, bagged a PhD in Mass Communication with an aggregate of 4.58.

An overwhelmed Michael said: ”The journey was full of ups and downs and there was a time that it looked like I would have to drop out because the school fee was looking impossible to pay. But, one way or another, God came through for me and it was amazing. My aspiration is to have a fulfilled marriage and to be Christ’s ambassador. Whatever God has in store for me, all I want to do is to make sure I represent Him very well.”

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ademola S. Tayo, who chronicled the continuous achievements of the institution in academics, innovation, community service, partnerships and collaborations, also counselled the graduands to embrace challenges while trusting the university’s values to always come handy in the journey ahead.

He said: “Our symbol of progress as an institution is the quality of our students who are pulling their weight in the outside world, and the several honours the university has received. My heart is filled with joy to say to you today that this University is growing and gathering momentum in a meaningful and assuring way with the passage of time.

“I urge you to embrace the challenges that come your way and get ahead of the change that constantly evolves. We believe, as much as your parents do, that our culture of excellence, our promise of integrity, our accountability to morality, the dignity of servant leadership; our strength of team spirit, passion and commitment to the Adventist heritage which we so jealously espoused and shared with you, will guarantee you remarkable success in life.