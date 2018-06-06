Amnesty Office uncovers fraud during verification

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—The verification exercise ordered by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, of previous deployment of ex-militants for educational programmes to some universities in the country, has uncovered fraud in the process.

Special Assistant to Prof Dokubo, Mr Murphy Ganagana, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the number of students enrolled in universities under the programme was not captured in the data base at Amnesty Office.

The committee was set up to ascertain the number of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme who were deployed to universities onshore for various educational programmes.

The statement did not, however, give the amount involved as the committee was yet to round off its assignment, but uncovered large scale fraud.

The statement read: “The verification exercise carried out uncovered irregularities in previous deployment of delegates for educational programmes at some universities in the country. The discovery followed a verification exercise ordered by Prof Dokubo on assumption of office.

“A committee set up to ascertain the number of beneficiaries of the Amnesty programme hitherto deployed to universities onshore for various educational programmes, discovered that an alarming number of students enrolled in universities under the Amnesty Programme were not captured in the Data Base at the Amnesty Office.

“Against the backdrop of huge tuition fees forwarded to the Amnesty Office for payment by some universities in the country for supposed beneficiaries deployed to the institutions for study, Dokubo constituted a committee headed by the Head of Reintegration, Amnesty Office, Chief Aroloyeteim Brown, to verify beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme in local universities.

“The committee was among others, mandated to ascertain admission process of the students into the various institutions; determine whether the students are beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme, and, if not, who was responsible for their admission or deployment.

“It is also probing the disparity in tuition fees for students deployed by the Amnesty Office and others undergoing same programmes at the institutions to ascertain if there had been insider collaboration to pad fees of our delegates for pecuniary interests.”