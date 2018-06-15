Ambode’s aide urges Muslims to sustain Ramadan virtues

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Senior Special Assistance, SSA to Lagos State Governor on Survey Matters, Adeleke Adekoya has urged Muslims to sustain the virtues imbibed during the period.

Adekoya who stated this during a lecture organized by the Fathiu -l- Khaerul Islamic Society of Nigeria in Somolu Local Government, Lagos state, recently, stressed that persistent prayers, love for one another and perseverance, would be improve security of lives and property in Nigeria.

According to him, if Muslims to sustain the virtues of the month, it would help the country especially Lagos state, to boost its security, better economy, assist in provision of infrastructure and other basic needs.

He urged residents to consistently pray for peace and tranquility so that governor Ambode could deliver more impactful dividend of democracy.

Adekoya attributed the reduction in hooliganism in Somolu and other parts of Lagos to consistent efforts of the present administration to make security a priority.

He urged residents of the area to further their cooperation with the state government to sustain the peace and bring more development to the area.