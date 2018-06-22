Ambode urges Muslims not relent on prayers, charity Says: Lagos focused on Smart City Goal

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, of Lagos State, has urged Muslims to continue he acts of charity and mutual understanding learned in Ramadan in order to reinforce relationship and unity among the diverse people of the state.

The governor implored them not to give up praying for the State and for Nigeria, especially as the 2019 general elections draws nearer; adding that “Lagos is getting nearer its SMART City objective.”

Governor Ambode stated this in his keynote address delivered by the Mr. Tunji Bello, Lagos State Secretary of State who represented the Governor at the Eid-el-Fitri-Get-Together at Evans Square, Mainland Local Government of the state. Similar celebrations, were held simultaneously in each of 20 local governments,where Muslims at the grassroots were treated to Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Ambode said Lagos had made giant stride in the march to the SMART City goal of collective desire, and that Lagosians should keep on supporting the administration by discharging civic obligations, while promising that “together the State would soon achieve an ideal modern city that is livable in which all citizens have opportunity to achieve their dreams.”

“We want people to feel the pulse of governance, irrespective of their locations within the boundaries of the State, and that it is also a way of showing appreciation to God for His “love which made it possible for Lagos to experience an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence and religious harmony.” he said.

Mrs. Bolanle Ambode who was represented by Mrs Funsho Raji, implored Lagosians to improve the condition of the girl-child, widows, orphans, and the less privileged persons in the society, stating that they must work to improve the current level of peaceful co-existence and religious harmony in the State to bring prosperity to citizens.