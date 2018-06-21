Ambode talks tough over abuse of substances by youths

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Thursday warned that his government would no longer tolerate intake of mixed substances, inhale of aerosols, solvents and soakaway emission to boost their morale during daily activities.

Ambode who spoke a at flag-off for the Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse, LASKADA, in Ikeja, noted that self medication without regard to prescriptions from experts by youths remained worrisome considering its impact on the society.

The governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello.

While describing drug abuse as a monster that could truncate the future of the youths in the state, he said: “As a responsible government, we will not fold our arms and allow this unhealthy practice create a blurry future for our tomorrow.”

He stated that the launch was government’s response to the menace, adding, the launch is a clarion call to parents and organisations to rise up and support government in safeguarding the collective future of Lagos State.

Explaining parent’s role in fight against drug abuse, said “As parents, we must be observant of our children’s behaviour and be on the lookout for strange attitudes and behavioural changes that may be drug induced. If we are in doubt, let us seek professional advice and take corrective measures before it gets too late.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Youths and Social Developments, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, lamented that youth’s involvement in this maladaptive and anti-social behaviours aid robbery, kidnapping, cybercrime, domestic violence and others.