Ambode mourns passage of first African female chartered accountant, Olakunrin

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday expressed shock and sadness over the death of the first female chartered accountant in Africa, Chief Olutoyin Olakunrin.

Olakunrin slumped and died on Sunday morning at the age of 80.

Governor Ambode in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, described Chief Olakunrin as a trail blazer whose intellectual capacity not only stood her out among her contemporaries but earned her national and international recognition.

“Chief Olakunrin was a woman of many firsts who paid her dues and rose to the pinnacle of her career in the corporate world. Her outstanding intellectual genius won her several local and international laurels. She was a pace-setter in the accounting world and her dexterity inspired both men and women in the profession.

The Governor recalled Chief Olakunrin’s successful career spanning over several decades in the private and public sectors, saying that her achievements would continue to remain a role model for accountants in Nigeria and across the African continent.

“It was not surprising that she was a proud and well-deserved recipient of National honours, fellowships, awards and honorary degrees from within and outside the country,’’ Governor Ambode said.

The Governor said Chief Olakunrin’s achievements would continue to be a source of inspiration and would remain a reference point to the younger generation.

Ambode also prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul, urging her family to draw strength from what she stood for while she was alive and the fact that she was a Christian who until her death, was a devout member of the Anglican Church.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos state, I want to express our heartfelt condolence to the family of Chief Olakunrin’s on this great and irreparable loss especially her husband, Elder Simeon Olakunrin, SAN.

“I had always admired her demeanor. She was a woman of true character and quiet nobility. We will sorely miss her”, he said.