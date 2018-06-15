Ambode to fete Muslims at Sallah in 20 centres across Lagos

In furtherance of his Administration policy of inclusive governance, the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, along with his wife, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, will celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitri with Muslims simultaneously in Lagos, at designated locations in each of the 20 Local Government Areas across the State. At these venues, apart from the usual merriment associated with such festivals, celebrating Muslims will pray for sustainability of peace and continuation of unprecedented development in the state, and prayer for the governor, his wife and other members of his family for many successes recorded so far in the third-year of Administration.

Decentralized form of Eid-ul-Fitri celebration were successfully held in 2017 for the first time in each of the 20 Local Government Areas, where Governor Ambode pledged to continue to meet with the people during important religious festivals, stating that grassroots participation, involvement and identification to enhance spirituality “is central to sustainability of peaceful coexistence and religious harmony, bringing unprecedented accomplishments being experienced in Lagos.”

The Administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode believes that prayer has been playing pivotal roles in the rapid development and tranquility that prevails in Lagos, and has been actively supporting initiatives that will promote socio-economic growth, infrastructural expansion, enhancement of security, increment of safety and happiness of the people.

This year Eid-ul-Fitri will be celebrated in the following centres across the 20 Local Government and Muslims have been directed to attend any one of the venues that falls within their local government or local government development areas as follows:

Agege LG: Agege Local Government Maternity Centre, Sango Agege.

Ajeromi LG: Aga Hausa, Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun LG

Alimosho LG: Alimosho Local Government Secretariat Premises, Akowonjo

Amuwo Odofin LG: Amuwo Odofin Local Government Secretariat, Festac.

Apapa LG: United Christian Primary Sch. Apapa water works, off Liverpool rd

Badagry LG: Badagry Grammar School Badagry

Epe LG: Marina Waterfront Oju Alaro

Eti-Osa LG: World Oil Filling Station, Ilasan junction before Jakande Round about, Eti -Osa

Ibeju LG. Iberekodo Primary School, Ibeju

Ifako Ijaye LG: Ifako Ijaye Mini Stadium, beside Ifako-Ijaye General Hospital

Ikeja LG.: Opebi primary school, Ikeja

Ikorodu LG. Ikorodu Town Hall

Kosofe LG: Emmanuel High Primary High sch. Emmanuel High Street, off Ogdu Road, Ojota

Lagos Island LG: 64, Freeman Street, Lagos

Lagos Mainland LG: Evans Square, Carter/Simpson Street, Ebute Metta , Lagos

Mushin LG: Nitel Playing Ground Agege Motor Road Cappa

Ojo LG: Ojo Local Govt. Secretariat, Olojo Drive, Ojo Town

Oshodi LG: Oshodi-Isolo Lovcal Govt Secretariat Premises

Somolu LG: Angus Memorial High School, Opposite Army Barrack, Morocco

Surulere: Surulere Local Government Secretariat Premises