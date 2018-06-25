Ambode, Constituents salute Gbajabiamila at 56

By Adedapo Akinrefon

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday described the Leader of the House of Representatives,Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as a courageous leader with many great accomplishments.

Ambode gave the description at a birthday party organised by Surulere Local government and interest groups in the area under the platform of Surulere General Assembly to celebrate Gbajabiamila as he clocked 56 today.

Represented by Mr Hakeem Dickson, Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Ambode said the government and people of Lagos were proud of Gbajabiamila’s achievements and the values that his life represented.

He said his achievements both in the House of Representatives and leader in Surulere were noteworthy, adding the government and people of Lagos felicitated with him on his birth anniversary.

“Your life represent the values that we so much cherish. So on this joyous occasion of your birthday anniversary, you deserve our respect, honour and goodwill.

“The government and the entire good people of Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, salute you for your courage, discipline and candour and life of magnificent accomplishments.

“We join your admirers and well wishers across the country to wish you a happy birthday,” he said.

The Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Mr Tajudeen Ajide said the council and groups decided to celebrate Gbajabiamila because of the impact he was making in the area.

He said the senior lawmaker had represented the area well in the National Assembly, and given a good account of himself in the constituency.

“Our leader has done a lot to make impact in Surulere through quality representation.

“We are proud of him and we think today, is a good day to celebrate his achievements.

“He deserves all the accolades, he deserves all the celebration. He has represented us well. We are grateful to him”, he said.

Ajide urged residents to support Gbajabiamila in his bid to seek re-election for better elevation in the House to enable him attract more projects to the constituency.

He appealed to residents to register to collect their PVCs and use them to re-elect the lawmaker.

Responding, Gbajabiamila said he was humbled by the show of love and support by the residents.

Gbajabiamila who was absent due to his participation in the APC National Convention Committee but his message to the gathering was equally read by Dickson, promised to continue do its best in the service of his constituency.

“I am representing the governor,the Majority Leader equally asked me to tell you that he we would have loved to be here but for the APC convention.

“The convention held yesterday and he needed to stay back to see things to the end.

“He said he was grateful for this honour done him and that he will continue to his best for Surulere”,he said.

All the representatives of the interest groups spoke in turns to drum support for Gbajabiamila’s re-election, saying he had represented the constituency well.

They also presented various sizes of birthday gifts to the celebrants.

The gifts were received on behalf of Gbajabiamila by the Chairman, Surulere Local Government, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide.

The atmosphere of the party was animated as there was so much feasting merry-making and dancing .

A popular Fuji act, Alhaji Sule Malaika was on hand to perform on stage to wild chants by those present.