Alleged rape: Ex-UNILAG lecturer to open defence Sept 17

Afeez Baruwa, a former part-time lecturer at the University of Lagos, is set to commence his defence on September 17 against a charge of rape of an 18-year-old admission seeker.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court gave the date after the case came up for mention, yesterday.

The lecturer was represented by Taiwo Akindele, while Y. G. Oshoala is the lead prosecutor for the state.

Two witnesses are to testify in the September trial in defence of Mr. Baruwa.

The prosecution had, on January 23, closed its case against the former lecturer.

The University of Lagos has, however, put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer.

Mr. Baruwa, a married father of two and former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting at the university, is facing a charge of rape.

The prosecution alleged that the accused raped the complainant at 9.25a.m. on July 23, 2015 in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration, Annex Building, University of Lagos.

Mr. Baruwa, who was a friend of the complainant’s father, was requested to help secure admission for her into the institution.