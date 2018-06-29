Alleged N5.9m car gift: Court discharges, acquits AVM Mamu

Abuja – An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama on Friday discharged and acquitted retired AVM Alkali Mamu, who was standing trial for receiving N5.9 million car gratification.

Mamu, former Air Officer, Training Command, Kaduna and a former Fleet Personnel Officer, Presidential Air Fleet, was on June 21, 2016 arraigned before Justice Salisu Garba on a six-count charge of receiving gratification.

However, the EFCC, in an amended four-count charge filed on May 19, alleged that Mawu collected a cash gift in the sum of N5.9 million for the purchase of a Range Rover Evoque as a member of Procurement and Planning Committee of Defence.

Other charges are receipt of two vehicles -Ford Expedition SUV and Jaguar XF Saloon- valued at N15 million and N12 million from Societe D’ Equipments Internationaux Nigeria Ltd., a contractor with the Nigerian Air Force.

Delivering judgment, Garba, held that the prosecution was unable to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty.

Garba said that the taking of statement of the accused person was contrary to the provisions of section 17(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and at such not admissible.

He said that statements and confessions obtained through extra-judicial means were not admissible, adding that the prosecution was unable to establish that the vehicle and the sum were corruptly received.

The judge said also that the prosecution was unable to provide a key witness who was alleged to have given the defendant some gifts.

“The defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted of all the charges,’’ Garba said.

Reacting, Defence Counsel, Mr Adedayo Adedeji, said it is a well considered judgement for a trial that has lasted for approximately two years.

Adedeji, who said he was grateful for the judgement, said the case ought not to have been brought against the defendant as it amounted to an exercise in futility.

On his part, Prosecution Counsel, Mr Sylvanus Tahir, said he would study the judgment and wait further instruction. (NAN)