Alleged N16m debt: Delta State commissioner, Patrick Ukah charged to court

By Jane Echewodo

The Delta State Commissioner of Information, Honourable Patrick Ukah and his firm Ventolite Nigeria Limited have been charged before a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere by Nigeria Advertising Service (NAS) Limited for failing to honour his debt obligation to the tune of N16, 025, 000.

According to court documents, Nigeria Advertising Service and her Chief Executive, Ify Onukwuba claimed that the Delta State Commissioner had sought and hired one of their billboards located at Sura Loop, Lagos Island for their client Crusader Sterling Pensions and the services was rendered between 2013 to 2016 but the commissioner and his organization have not been able to pay NAS rent due for the period to the tune of N16, 025, 000.

Onukwuba, when accosted at the court premises, had declined to comment on the matter saying it was a matter the judge had to determine and her comments might be interpreted as contempt of the court.

Meanwhile, both parties have initially agreed to a repayment of the said debt at N500, 000 monthly until the total amount is liquidated. The defendant (Ventolite) has allegedly rescinded the agreement after paying N500, 000 monthly for two months, leaving a balance of N15, 025,000.

The new court session were initiated on the prayers of the claimant that the defendant should take obligation of the debt and commit to full repayment. Justice Adeniyi Onigbonjo has referred the case to the Court of Arbitration for the parties to seek amicable settlement on the matter.

Mrs Onukwuba while departing the court premises said she has faith in the judicial system in helping to resolve the case, and hoped that the defendant and his legal team would match whatever resolution reached with action.

“We have faith in the court and that is why we brought this case here, to exercise our faith in the system and we are confident of a favourable resolution”

We called the Delta State commissioner for information, Mr. Patrick Ukah for comment, his phone rang severally but he did not pick his call. We sent him text masseges requesting him to comment on allegations of his refusal to pay the debt and out of court settlement but he did not reply our text messeges.