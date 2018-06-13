Alleged N11bn ALGON funds: Court fixes July 9 for ruling on case against Shema, ex-Katsina gov

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State High Court, yesterday, adjourned till July 9 and 10 for ruling on document presented as evidence against former Governor Ibrahim Shema over alleged misappropriation of about N11 billion Association of Local Government, ALGON, fund.

The Economic Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, had dragged Shema and three others, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sani Makana; former Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government, Lawal Rufai, and the state’s ALGON former Chairman, Lawal Dankaban, before the court for alleged misappropriation of about N11 billion while in office.

At the last sitting, late service of the evidence report, Commission of Inquiry report on the accused, stalled the trial hence the court adjournment till June 12.

At yesterday’s sitting, the Chairman of the inquiry panel and also former Auditor General of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Dabo, testified before the court, presenting the document as evidence.

He said the committee discovered irregular payments and misappropriation of public funds from the state and local government joint account.

“That Joint Account committee never held a single meeting and there is no single minute of meeting,” he said.

Shema’s lead counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN) and the other three accused, however, told the court not to recognise Dabo’s documents, including the letter appointing him as the Chairman of the Investigative Panel that probes the finances of local government areas in the state.

The defendant’s counsel, Daudu and Mr. Akinlolu Kehinde, counsel to Makana, were not satisfied with the evidence presented before the court by the witness, observing that the evidence report by the witness was not complete and that the work of sub-committees could not be relied on.

The presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Bako, adjourned the sitting till July 9 for ruling on the document presented before the court as evidence.