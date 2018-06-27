Alleged attempt to murder police Inspector, LASTMA officer arraigned

By Jane Echewodo

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Yemi Adenuga was Wednesday arraigned before an Ogba Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing a police officer, Inspector Simon Yaduma with a broken bottle.

Adenuga was arraigned on a six count charge before Chief Magistrate O. J. Awope.

Police prosecutor, Edet Akodo told the court that the incident occurred on June 15, 2018 at about 8.00 pm at Ilasamaja, Lagos.

The offences bordered on attempted murder, assault, breach of peace, felony and conspiracy.

Akodo alleged that Adenuga on June 15 at Ilasamaja attempted to murder Inspector Yaduma.

He said Adenuga unlawfully assaulted Yaduma “by beating him up and inflicted injuries on his head and lips and thereby committed an offence”.

The prosecutor also said that Adenuga allegedly committed felony and assault by using bottle to stab Yaduma.

He said that Adenuga assaulted Inspector Yaduma while performing his lawful duty with intent to resist or prevent a lawful arrest.

The prosecutor alleged that the offences committed are contrary to and punishable under sections 411, 44(1), 406(1), 171, 174(a)(c) and 230 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state of Nigeria 2015.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the six count charge preferred against him by the Police.

Chief Magistrate Awope granted him bail in the sum of N200,000.00 with two sureties in the like sum.

She said the sureties must be tax payers to Lagos state government, have their identity and addresses verified.

The matter was adjourned till July 17 for trial.