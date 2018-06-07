ALitFest: Abuja literary society set to host festival

The Abuja Literary Society (ALS), a group of creative minds and patrons of arts, is set to host it’s first literary festival tagged, “Nigeria to the World.”

The Festival, named the Abuja Literary and Arts Festival, will be the first literary festival by the Abuja Literary Society and it is set to coincide with the twentieth anniversary of ALS.

The three day event will hold from the 5th to the 7th of July, 2018 at the Abuja Exhibition Pavillion.

#ALitFest ( www.alitfest.com ) promises to captivate its attendees with events such as, Art exhibitions, Book panels and books swaps, Poetry Slam, Presentation of unique Nigerian dishes, Panel discussions with topics ranging from Politics to Literature, Poetry and Prose Writing Master classes

Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Layla Ali Othman, Odafe Atogun, Edify Yakusak, Bash Amuneni and Dike Chukwumerije are some of the panelists.

The Abuja Literary Society was founded by Victor Anoliefo, Ike Anya, Ferdinand Agu and Ken Ike Okere in 1998 as an initiative to brings together writers, aspiring writers, book-lovers, intellectuals, and generally anyone with an interest in the literary arts looking to relax in a creative atmosphere.

The society holds regular activities including open mic sessions, book readings and literary workshops amongst others. Apart from the weekly meetings, ALS organizes periodic events that contribute to its overarching goal of building and sustaining a thriving literary space in Abuja.