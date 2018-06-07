Alake thanks Buhari for recognition of MKO Abiola posthumously, June 12

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s posthumous recognition of MKO Abiola, as the winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election and as a Past President as well as according him with all honours due to the late business mogul.



Addressing newsmen at the Ake Palace,Thursday , Oba Gbadebo commended President Buhari for living up to the long awaited expectation of the larger majority of Nigerians.

The Alake said for recognizing Abiola and declaring June 12 as the Democracy Day in place of May 29, President Buhari had taken a momentous decision which will endear him to posterity.

He explained that it would not be fair to assume that President Buhari took the decision for political reasons.

Oba Gbadebo pointed out that Buhari was known for his proverbial propriety and sense of justice adding that it was better late than ever.

He said he would not blame any earlier administrations that could have done justice to MKO Abiola, but , Buhari had finally made both the Egba Nation and the Nigerians in general see that Nigeria could still celebrate the freest and the most credible Presidetial election ever in Nigeria.

Oba Gbadebo urged all Egba at home and abroad to appreciate President Buhari for making it possible for Egba alone to have officially produced three Presidents with National Honour of GCFR, which, the Egba Monarch argued, they earned and justifiably deserved.