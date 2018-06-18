Breaking News
Alake laments decline in reading culture among youth

On 4:26 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has lamented the decline in the reading culture among the youths in the country.

*Oba Michael Adedotun Gbadebo

Oba Gbadebo stated this while hosting a young author, Ikimot Azeez, in his palace after the launch of her two books.

The monarch, who attributed the decline in reading culture of the country as one major factor affecting the standard of education, urged youths  to take reading culture seriously.

The author spoke shortly after launching her  two books in Abeokuta.

Azeez, a lecturer at  Tai  Solarin University of Education, TASUED, said there is decay in book reading, adding that Students are becoming lazy in reading and assimilating.

She said “Honestly, the decline in the reading culture of the country is affecting the standard of education and it is not good at all for us. Most students don’t read again.”

 


