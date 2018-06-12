Alaafin of Oyo, govs others storm Abiola’s investiture venue

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi Lamidi, governors Tanko AlMakura, Yahaya Bello were among the early arrivals at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Alafin and others arrived the old Banquet Hall of the State House around 8.50a.m for the investiture and honor ceremony for the Late Moshood Abiola and other heroes of democracy investiture.

Abiola, who was acclaimed to be the presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential elections, which was annulled by the regime of former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, is to be posthumously awarded on Tuesday national honours as the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi also to get the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The President will also decorate Ambassador Babagana Kingibe with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.