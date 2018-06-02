Akinmade, House of Reps aspirant, harps on importance of democracy

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A House of Representatives aspirant in Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Kayode Akinmade, yesterday, said that the crisis in the polity notwithstanding, democracy remains the most realistic means of achieving happiness as a people.

Akinmade stated this in a Democracy Day message in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The two-time Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Ondo State expressed gratitude to people of his constituency for their massive love and support for him in his quest to represent them at the Green Chamber.

He urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to the ideals of representative governance.

“ This year’s Democracy Day celebration provides a veritable opportunity to take stock of our journey as a nation”, the aspirant said.

“We must appreciate God for preserving our lives and our nation in the face of crises”.