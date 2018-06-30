Akandu donates $10,000 equipment to Pentathlon federation

The Chief Executive Officer of Neche Investment Ltd, Hillary Obinech Akandu has donated equipment worth US10,000 Dollars to the Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation ahead of the second Lagos Laser Run tour billed for July 7th 2018 in Lagos.

Making the donation, Mr Akandu said he was encouraged by the giant strides attained by the young federation under the leadership of Dr Jonathan Nnaji. “Within three years, the Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation has been able to organise a lot of local competitions which culminated in culminated in the hosting of the Youth Olympic qualifiers in Lagos, late last year,” he said, adding that the young federation needs the support of all well-meaning Nigerians.

Akandu who is also President of Ultimate Friends Recreation and Sports Club donated laser guns and targets, including office equipment.

Receiving the equipment at his office at the secretariat of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, President of Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation, Dr Jonathan Nnaji said he was humbled by the gesture and promised that the federation would use the equipment to improve the training of athletes. “We are pleased that the modest efforts we have made so far have not gone unnoticed,” adding that the federation would welcome such donations from prospective donors.

He expressed delight that the equipment would make the hosting of the 2018 edition of the Lagos Laser Run a lot much easier.